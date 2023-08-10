In an effort to address the growing shortage of skilled workers in the region, MidCoast Council is holding information sessions for apprenticeship and traineeships.
The two sessions have been designed for members of the community to gain a formal qualification while working at the same time.
Sessions will be held on Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 25 from 4pm at MidCoast Council Yalawanyi Ganya customer service centre, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
Anyone can apply for a traineeship or apprenticeship no matter what age, a MidCoast Council spokesperson said.
"Suitable applicants can obtain a qualification of a Cert II, III or IV trade."
If it's something you are considering email careers@midcoast.nsw.gov.au to register for the two information sessions.
