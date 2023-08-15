The sky's the limit for new drone technology agribusiness

A new business in town is taking to the skies to provide what they believe is a safer and more economical way of crop spraying.
High Country Drones specialises in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within the sphere of agribusiness, providing a range of services that utilises emerging technologies to serve the farming community.
The venture is the brain-child of returning Gloucester native, Greg Carson, who, along with his wife Deb, moved back to town last December following stints in the army, industrial and mining sectors.
High Country Drones is championing the usage of drones as an alternative to more traditional methods of distributing herbicides, seeding and fertiliser, citing improved levels of safety and efficiency in their processes.
"Whether it be growing food or (other) crops, there's a lot of chemical poisons sprayed around, and by using drone application you reduce that dramatically," Greg said.
One of the advantages of drone usage is the ability to first map an area, and with using the appropriate software, designate exactly where, and where not, the drone is to spray.
A consequence of this is that farmers are able to reduce their overall amount of herbicide released into their environment, in particular limiting runoff of undesirable chemical residue into adjacent waterways.
A further offshoot of this technology is for carbon mapping applications, a factor that is set to become of increasing importance to farmers everywhere.
The geospatial data collection capability of drones enables farmers to gather vital information for documenting their carbon capturing processes into the future.
"With the precision mapping (we can) deliver, we'll be able to provide them reports in the future that will enable them to see where they were in 2023 versus 2024 on their carbon reporting levels," Greg said.
"It's an important opportunity that's coming for farming and we want to be there to support this into the future."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.