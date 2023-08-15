In the two months between April 1 and June 30 the MidCoast Council customer service team received 5044 building and development related telephone calls, while the development and building department received 572 customer requests.
Of those, just five remain active.
The information was shared by liveable communities director, Paul De Szell during the July council meeting.
During 2022-23 the average time to determine a development application across all NSW councils was 107 days.
The average time for MidCoast Council was 88 days.
This data was sourced from the Regional City Council, a group of 36 local government areas (LGA) which generate comparative data for the NSW Department of Planning.
This group includes Lake Macquarie, Wollongong, Newcastle, Tweed, Port Macquarie and Shoalhaven City councils.
A key component in the assessment of development applications, excluding "straight-forward" applications, was the internal referral process, Mr De Szell reported.
Internal referrals are applications that are referred to other sections of council for specialist advice and input, including transport assets, ecology, environmental health, building services and other specialist areas, depending upon the nature and scale of the proposal, he said.
Between April 1 to June 30 747 internal referrals were raised; 151 of these referrals remain open.
"The average time to complete the actioned referrals is 13 days, with a median completion time of seven days.
"During the reporting period, there were a total of 50 external referrals returned to council by external agencies."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
