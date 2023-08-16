In 2021 the NSW Government committed to resolve planning issues created through the application of two different koala habitat protection chapters in State Environmental Planning Policy (biodiversity and conservation) 2021.
After two years this has still not occurred.
The arrangement could prove problematic when processing development applications (DA) and also would create difficulties for council during the preparation of a comprehensive Koala Plan of Management (PoM) for the Mid-Coast, MidCoast Council sustainability and natural assets co-ordinator, Tanya Cross says.
State Environmental Planning Policies, which apply to certain areas across the state, set the rules that control the development of land, Ms Cross explained.
A State Environmental Planning Policy targeting the protection of koala habitat was introduced by the NSW Government in 1995.
"The principles of the two chapters are to help koalas thrive by ensuring koala habitat is properly considered during the development assessment process, and to provide a process for councils to strategically manage koala habitat through the development of comprehensive koala plans of management," she said.
"The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has advised that the current arrangement is an interim measure while new codes, that include protections for high value koala habitat under the Local Land Services Act 2013, are developed.
"The new codes are intended to 'decouple' core rural zones in rural areas for land management purposes from core koala habitat identified through future Koala Plans of Management developed under the koala habitat protection chapters of the Biodiversity and Conservation SEPP."
Ms Cross said council had an obligation to protect the local koala population which was listed as an endangered species under the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Act and a vulnerable species under the Federal Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.
"The sooner this gets consolidated the better," Councillor Troy Fowler said.
"As we've been told the delay in the consolidation of these two koala habitat protection chapters will have an impact on the MidCoast Council," Cr Fowler said.
Following discussion of report, discussed during the July monthly ordinary meeting, councillors unanimously agreed that council would write to the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces and the Minister for the Environment to seek consolidation of the two current koala habitat protection chapters.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
