Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Stratford Coal's Community Support Program

By Staff Reporters
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Junior Magpies Rugby League Club are one of the beneficiaries of the grants. Photo supplied.
Gloucester Junior Magpies Rugby League Club are one of the beneficiaries of the grants. Photo supplied.

Community organisations in Gloucester, Stroud and the surrounding district who are involved in making a positive difference are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Stratford Coal's Community Support Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.