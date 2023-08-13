Gloucester Advocate
Man injured after fall from trail bike at Monkerai airlifted to Newcastle hospital

Updated August 14 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 9:46am
Trail bike rider injured at Monkerai
Trail bike rider injured at Monkerai

A man in his 40s was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after he fell from his trail bike.

