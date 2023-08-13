Trail bike rider injured at Monkerai

A man in his 40s was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after he fell from his trail bike.
Late on Sunday afternoon, August 13, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by NSW Ambulance to attend a rural property northwest of Stroud, to aid the man who had suffered serious injuries to his chest and legs.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and emergency services assisted Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Critical Care Medical Team in treating and stabilising the man before airlifting him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
