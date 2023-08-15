By Dave Keen
Hockey
GLOUCESTER Panthers Hockey Club sent two teams away on Sunday to compete in the Maitland Hockey Carnival.
The under 10s team consisted of a mixed team of nine Gloucester kids coached by Ollie Rinkin, with several players on the team only seven years of age. They played all their games on a half size grass field.
The under 10s team played very well during the round robin carnival winning every game and went into the finals as the first team based on points. In an exciting end to the carnival they drew in the final to be named the joint under 10s champions.
The under 13s team consisted of a mixed team of 13 Gloucester kids coached by Trevor Bolton. They played round robin games on full sized grass fields as well as the water based synthetic turf facility at Maitland Hockey Centre.
The team performed very well winning every game with no goals conceded against them and came away to win the inaugural Sherlock Shield.
Rugby League
Rhys French, Darcy Allardice, Scott Wratten and Mitch Pinch were all good for Gloucester while Kris Morris, Riley Collins and Rowan Everett were everywhere, even though Everett didn't play the whole game.
Jack Wamsley and Lucas Summerville where solid off the bench while Craig Murray at hooker is building for a big final series.
Bowls
Saturday mixed: A good starting field of 18 players took to the green on a cool Saturday morning. This wasn't a bad number considering the men's pennants is still going. Three pairs and one triples were played with all the games pretty close. Money winners Sue Cross, Rob Gibson who defeated Joy Hurworth, Rob Cross 15-8 (15+8). Other results were : Jordie Thompson, Judy Sheely defeated Jai Thompson, Mark Groves 20-17 (14+5); Ian Tull, Ben Philpott, Mike Sheely defeated Paul Young, Stephen Hurworth, Chris Pritchard 17-12 (13+5); Cheryl Tull, Joan Ridgeway defeated Penny Gibson, Di Pritchard 15-14 (11+1)
Saturday pennants: The three Gloucester teams played host to Tuncurry Sporties- Lansdowne and Tuncurry Beach on Saturday afternoon with mixed results. The no 2s had a big win over Sporties 55-16 with both teams winning. The no 4As had a win over Lansdowne 44-36 with both teams winning and the 4Bs lost to Tuncurry Beach 39-32 with both teams losing.
Quarter finals of the Valley Motors singles championships were played on Sunday and didn't disappoint. All players put up some great bowls and there were a couple of closely contested games.
Neville Atkins defeated Craig Yates 25-5; Kevin Everett defeated Clive Redman 25-17; Mike Sheely defeated Peter Jones 25-11.
The match of the day was between Mark Groves and Jason Cassidy. This see sawed the entire game and even had a bit of agro thrown in for good measure.
Scores were locked at 24-24 with Mark holding shot. With two bowls left Jason produced one of his infamous drives and put both the kitty and the bowl in the ditch, separated by 10 inches. Mark tried valiantly to get his final bowls close but just fell short. Jason had another bowl on the green in close proximity and picked up two points winning 26-24. Both players are to be congratulated in providing the audience with a nail biting and entertaining game.
Semi-finals appear as though they are going to be cracker games, so come on down to watch the entertainment. Congratulations to the winners today and commiserations to the losers. Thanks to Valley Motors for their sponsorship.
Rifle shooting
IN heavy overcast conditions in free-class fullbore at 300 metres Stuart Kerr ripped a smashing 110.2, chased hard by Nick Pennicuik, Lindsay Pennicuik and Steve Pennicuik on fine scores of 99, 93.1 and 88. In a small field, no scores were recorded for the 25 metre rimfire shoot.
Next shoot will be on Sunday August 20, with fullbore at 400 metres from 8.30am and 50 metre rimfire from 11. Visitors are welcome on shoot days, and inquiries regarding club activities and firearms licensing may be made to Steve Pennicuik on 0427 059 717. The next Firearms Licensing Course is scheduled for Saturday September 2 - with early prior bookings with Steve being essential.
Women's bowls
THE first round of the major singles was played in perfect conditions the results as follows: Lorraine Ratcliffe defeated Julie Kriss in a very long game being even in shots right to the end resulting in 25-22. Another close game Kerrie Green defeating Di Pritchard 25-20; Helen Banks defeated Cassie Wallace 27-3; Jean Holstein defeated Bev Murray 26-20
Quarter Final games to be played today: L Ratcliffe v K Green; H Banks v J Holstein; J Ridgeway v J Burley; K Heininger v J Sheely.
The sheet is on the board for the championship pairs. Social bowls Sharon Burns, K O'Brien, J Sheely defeated Christine, D Redman, M Moore17-16; Denise Jut, N Relf defeated C Tull 14-12. Draw of the cards went to Sharon Burns Karen O'Brien Judy Sheely.
Women's golf
THERE was another good roll up of 20 players for the foursomes day sponsored by Alison Windeyer and Anne Wand. The weather was sunny and warm.
Winners were Evelyn Blanch and Alison Windeyer on 76 pts on a countback.to Rhonda Nigthingale and Moya Harris on 76pts. NTP 4th/3th Carolyn Davis and Myrelle Fraser; 6th/15th Carolyn Davis. Balls won by Pam Paff, Karen Howarth 76 points, Carolyn Davis, Myrelle Fraser.
