Scores were locked at 24-24 with Mark holding shot. With two bowls left Jason produced one of his infamous drives and put both the kitty and the bowl in the ditch, separated by 10 inches. Mark tried valiantly to get his final bowls close but just fell short. Jason had another bowl on the green in close proximity and picked up two points winning 26-24. Both players are to be congratulated in providing the audience with a nail biting and entertaining game.