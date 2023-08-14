Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/History
Our History

135 years of history hangs on the walls of the Monerai School of Arts

AM
By Angus Michie
August 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret Martin, Joe Trappel and Jennifer Woolley outside the Monkerai School of Arts. Picture by Angus Michie.
Margaret Martin, Joe Trappel and Jennifer Woolley outside the Monkerai School of Arts. Picture by Angus Michie.

Music, dancing and images of the past marked the 135th anniversary of the Monkerai School of Arts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Angus Michie

Journalist

Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.