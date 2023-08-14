Music, dancing and images of the past marked the 135th anniversary of the Monkerai School of Arts.
The community gathered at the historic building on July 29 to mark the milestone and found the hall had been decorated with old photos.
Margaret Martin and Jennifer Woolley had asked the community for old images in the lead up to the celebration and were pleased with the response.
"It was unbelievable. There were quite a lot of people that just had not seen some of these photos ever and they came and asked about them, they would go outside and then come back to have another look and reread what they had seen," Ms Martin said.
"We can look into a past that we have never seen and just imagine what happened."
Part of this display included a collection of photos of soldiers from Monkerai who fought in both World Wars.
"We wanted to honour the men that went to war from Monkerai and give them a face not just a name on the wall," she said.
The soldiers that Ms Martin and Ms Woolley couldn't find pictures of were Private Charles Henry Relton, Private John Monaghan, Private Alfred Yeark and William Charles Clarence Murrell.
The Monkerai School of Arts was built in 1887 after the land was donated by Edward Moore.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
