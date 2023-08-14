GLOUCESTER Magpies will have to win the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition from fifth spot.
The Magpies meet Paterson in the elimination semi-final at Karuah on Saturday from 12.30. Karuah and Tea Gardens clash in the qualifying semi at 2.15.
"With all our players available we have the side to win from fifth spot,'' club president Rod Summerville said.
Gloucester faced minor premier Clarence Town in the final round of the season-proper before a big crowd at Gloucester. The local lads were once again down on troops through injury and only had three reserves.
Clarence Town had a full bench but did rest a couple in readiness for the finals. The game started at a frantic pace with both packs going at it.
Gloucester's forwards led by the veteran warriors Scott Wratten and Riley Collins won the early exchanges to give the backs some room to move. This led to winger Jacob French scoring the first try for the Maggies to take a 4-0 lead.
Clarence Town showed why they are at the top of the ladder and came back with a converted try to hit the lead 6-4. This sparked the locals into gear. Mitch Pinch played front row and had his best game of the season. Fellow forwards Travis Johnson, Aaron Griffis and Scott Wratten were making yardage.
Dynamic fullback Rhys French was next to score and he would be very close to the best player in the comp. A kick and re-gather and a 30 metre dash to score and convert put Gloucester back in front 10-6.
With Gloucester's confidence high and with centre Rohan Everett, returning winger Clancy Johnson and halfback Kris Morris all in fine form, it was Morris's turn to cross the line with a great team try down the right hand edge. French converted and at oranges the Magpies were looking good at 16-6.
Gloucester had another couple of injuries and Everett and Jacob French did not last long in the second half. This left the Magpies with one on the bench and some positional changes. Craig Murray's understudy Lucas Summerville moved to the wing and Mr Fix It Jarrod Hepburn moved to the centres.
Clarence Town rotated their big forwards and this took a toll on Gloucester. The visitors ran in two quick tries to take an 18-16 lead.
Gloucester didn't give up and had a few sets on the opposition's line but were denied. When Clarence Town made their way up-field and crossed for another try to go to a 22-16 lead then moved further ahead at 28-16 with another try.
The Maggies stayed in the fight and with only a minute on the clock players' player Darcy Allardice split the line and ran 60 metres to score a converted try to make the full time score 28-22 to Clarence Town.
Rhys French, Darcy Allardice, Scott Wratten and Mitch Pinch were all good for Gloucester while Kris Morris, Riley Collins and Rowan Everett were everywhere, even though Everett didn't play the whole game.
Jack Wamsley and Lucas Summerville where solid off the bench while Craig Murray at hooker is building for a big final series.
