Gloucester Advocate
Cockies minor premiers

By Phil Wilkins
August 15 2023 - 1:44pm
Coach Chris Marchment and the minor premiership winning Gloucester women's 10s rugby union side. Gloucester plays Manning Ratz in the major semi-final this week. Photo Phil Wilkins.
GLOUCESTER Cockies' women's 10s rugby team provided the club with the first minor premiership in the club's history by beating the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins in a willing clash, four tries to two and 26-12.

