Cockies minor premiers

GLOUCESTER Cockies' women's 10s rugby team provided the club with the first minor premiership in the club's history by beating the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins in a willing clash, four tries to two and 26-12.
"A very satisfying afternoon," a well-pleased coach Chris Marchant said.
"The team has trained hard and they have gained the reward they deserve. Now, we have a month to go to set our sights higher to win the shield."
Throughout, Marchant has preached: "Defence! Defence! Defence!" and behind their strong, well-organised scrum, the Cockies has functioned fluently and decisively to complete an impressive initial segment of the competition, their only loss a close-run affair against the Manning River Ratz.
Conditions were fine and sunny, the playing surface superb for rugby union at Barclay Field at Tuncurry, when the women's teams ran on the ground although a first for this writer was a Gloucester player's complaint about the bank of wattle blossom along the eastern side boundary causing her asthma to flare up. There is always a first.
Regrettably, the game was likewise the final appearance for referee Ron Mancell in a long and distinguished career of "conservatively 1000 games".
His performance was immaculate.
GLOUCESTER Cockies will look to claim a Lower North Coast women's 10s grand final berth in the major semi-final to be played at Wauchope on Saturday.
The Cockies finished minor premiers and will tackle the second placed Manning Ratz. These two teams have dominated the season and are at short odds to clash in the grand final on Saturday, September 2.
"Gloucester and the Ratz have been the best two sides all season,'' Lower North Coast director Steve Rees of Taree said.
The game is at Wauchope because Wauchope finished minor premier in the men's competition. Saturday's men's major semi will also determine the venue for the grand final. Thunder will tackle Manning Ratz in the major, with Forster and Wallamba in in the minor semi.
