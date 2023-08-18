Gloucester is set to be enchanted by the sounds of magic when Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments.
Presented by Gloucester Arts and Culture Council Inc. in partnership with Music in the Regions, the performance is titled Suite Magica and will provide an instrument pairing rarely seen together.
Having performed widely as a duo at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA, Canberra International Music Festival and Australian Digital Concert Hall, the pair are now touring Suite Magica regionally, with Gloucester a stop on their itinerary.
Award winning guitarist Andrew Blanch is internationally renowned having claimed third place in the 3rd International Guitar Competition Maurizio Biasini in 2016. In 2020, Andrew released his debut album on the ABC Classic label with long-time collaborator, guitarist Ariel Nurhadi.
The album was selected as Limelight recording of the month, featured album on ABC Classic, and was one of just a handful of albums nominated for the AIR Best Classical Album Award that year.
Australian-American harpist Emily Granger has firmly established herself in the Australian concert scene, recently being appointed principal harp of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra. In 2022 Emily released her solo debut album, In Transit. In Transit was selected as featured slbum on ABC Classic and 2MBS Fine Music Sydney. Enthusiastically received by reviewers, Emily's album received more than 2.3 million streams within 12 months of release.
Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger perform Suite Magica at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Saturday, August 26 at 4pm. Tickets $35, under 18s are free. Tea and coffee will be available to purchase.
