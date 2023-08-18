Gloucester Advocate
GACCI presents Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger with Suite Magica

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Emily Granger and Andrew Blanch will appear at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Saturday 26 August at 4pm. Photo supplied.
Gloucester is set to be enchanted by the sounds of magic when Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments.

Local News

