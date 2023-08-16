Work to start on Thunderbolts Way upgrade

MidCoast Council is about to begin asphalting work on a 2.5 kilometre section of Thunderbolts Way, starting at the intersection of Giro Road and heading north.
The project will begin on Monday, August 21 and is expected to take five to six weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Motorists are asked to drive with extra caution in the area and there will be traffic control and detours put in place throughout the works.
The funding for the project has come from the Thunderbolts Way upgrade program.
