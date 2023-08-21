Not content to simply strum away on his guitar by himself, one Barrington musician has extended an open invitation for musicians everywhere to join him for a special musical occasion.
Ellis Girrard has answered the call of Play Music From Your Porch Day; the worldwide grass roots music project that, as the name suggests, challenges people around the world to take a break on one day of the year to play music outdoors for their local community.
Wanting to involve as many people as possible, Ellis has arranged that his "porch" for the day, this Saturday -will be Gloucester's Roundabout Inn and he is looking for musicians from across the region to come and join in the fun.
Adopting the "build it and they will come" ethos, he's confident musicians will heed the call.
"For some reason most musicians will travel anywhere if they get a spot to play," Ellis said.
Play Music from your Porch Day began in 2014 in the USA when Los Angeles-based artist, Brian Mallman took his idea of "what if for one day everything stopped and we all just listened to the music?", subsequently giving birth to an annual event.
Held on the last Saturday of August each year, the event grew so rapidly that by 2018 it had spread to over 70 countries with musicians from across the globe.
Musical style or instruments of choice is completely open with the overriding theme of the event being to unite through difference and enjoy music. And of course the site for performances are not limited to porches, with any outside location being suitable.
Acting as an impromptu backing band for the Gloucester event will be members of the Hummers and Strummers - a collective of like-minded players put together by Ellis so that non-professional musicians had a space to gather, play and share music.
"That's a group I put together about a year ago for almost the same reason as play on the porch," Ellis said.
"I wanted to have a place for people who aren't involved in bands and that kind of stuff, but still enjoy playing music with others."
With the event emphasising inclusion and participation, Ellis is encouraging all musicians to cast aside any trepidation of playing in public and to come along and join in the fun. The day will operate similar to an open mic event, with anyone interested just needing to show up and put their name down to play.
"It'll be a great way to provide a little bit of support to other musicians to say, 'hey, keep doing it, keep playing', so I'm sure some people will connect and probably start doing more music once they see how much fun it is to be around others."
Play Music From Your Porch will be held at the Roundabout Inn on Saturday, August 26 from noon.
