Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is doing more than just protecting the future of endangered species. They're also encouraging the next generation of Aussie conservationists.
When Aussie Ark managers Liz Gabriel and Hayley Shute conducted the annual pouch checks of eastern quoll joeys they were ably assisted by their own children.
Young enthusiasts Jackson and Lily Gabriel, along with Beau, Isla and Indy Shute engaged in the unique experience of discovering the joeys, and by all reports, could barely contain their excitement.
The children, aged between eight and 14, donned medical gloves for the task where pouch after pouch revealed quoll joeys ranging in size from tic-tacs to plump grapes.
The exercise unfolded in the facility's species recovery unit where pairs of eastern quolls are cared for in intensive breeding enclosures. Eight females were pouch checked, revealing a total of 35 new little joeys.
Managing director, Liz Gabriel said she's conducted dozens of pouch checks but it was "extra special" being there with the kids and seeing their response.
"It reminds us how important it is to keep kids connected to nature," Ms Gabriel said.
Voicing her appreciation was 12 year-old Isla Shute, who couldn't agree more.
"It inspired me so much," Miss Shute said.
"More kids should definitely see things like this 'cause it made my life so much happier."
A similar response came from 14 year-old Jackson Gabriel, who was also fully engaged.
"It's amazing getting so close to an animal that's otherwise extinct. It's not something every kid can do in Australia," Jackson said.
The eastern quoll became extinct on the mainland in the 1960s due to feral predation. The only wild population is found in Tasmania but its numbers continue to plummet. Aussie Ark now boasts the largest "insurance population" of the species in the world.
Conservation manager Hayley Shute was delighted with the positive experience for all the children.
"We need kids to be connected to nature," Ms Shute said.
"We need kids to want to make a change and help conserve Australia's threatened and endangered wildlife."
To more information about Aussie Ark's breeding and rewilding program with the eastern quoll go to aussieark.org.au.
