Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark inspiring the next generation of conservationists

By Staff Reporters
August 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson and Liz Gabriel with Adam Mowbray conducting an eastern quoll pouch check. Picture supplied.
Jackson and Liz Gabriel with Adam Mowbray conducting an eastern quoll pouch check. Picture supplied.

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is doing more than just protecting the future of endangered species. They're also encouraging the next generation of Aussie conservationists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.