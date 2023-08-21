Gloucester VIEW Club members didn't allow the unfortunate non-attendance of the advertised guest speaker dampen their spirits at the August luncheon meeting held on the 15th of the month.
Vice president Judy Holstein ably filled in for president Vivien who was away enjoying a brief holiday, while secretary Judy Earle, treasurer Christine Redman, delegate Marguerite McNamara and welfare officer, Jenny Goddard presented their monthly reports.
Members welcomed back Norma Knox who had been unable to attend meetings for some time.
Now well recovered, Norma enjoyed those present singing happy birthday to her as the only August birthday.
A delicious meal was served after which Elaine Maslen (member) gave an update on her family news while catering coordinator/newletter editor Pat Redman entertained with a short general knowledge quiz.
We look forward to more fun and friendship at our September meeting.
