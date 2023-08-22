Dogs may be a man or woman's best friend, but on a cattle farm, they also make for pretty reliable employees.
Chris Grant-McNaught is a third generation cattle farmer operating the 10,000 acre Glen Grant property near Cooplacurripa.
Just like the vehicles and machinery used in the day to day working of the farm, her dogs are an integral part of their operation.
"We couldn't do what we do without good dogs," Chris said.
"Because they're running big paddocks and big country, these dogs are really good at finding cattle in the bush - they'll go kilometres to find cattle."
Unlike commercial dog breeders, Chris only breeds when she requires a new dog to add to her team. After choosing the most suitable animal for her needs, she then sells the rest of the litter.
Her dogs are a mix of kelpie crossed with border collie and koolie, all solid working dogs with excellent herding instincts, intelligence and almost limitless energy.
They might not be the most sought after by the Instagram pet-as-an-accessory crowd, but when it comes to work they are unbeatable.
"I'm not fussy about colour, I'm fussy about how they work," Chris said.
Despite the excellent genetics of the breed, these dogs could be something of a handful if not given enough stimulus to satisfy their temperament, at least while they're young.
While the breed possesses a friendly disposition, it is their desire and even need for the rigours of work that makes them generally unsuitable for life in a suburban backyard, at least until they reach retirement age.
"My dogs have a lovely personality and my sister who lives in town takes my retired dogs to live out their lives in town, and then they turn into house dogs," Chris said.
"But they're bred and built to run all day so if they'd be happy in somebody's garden while they're young, I don't know."
Chris trains the dogs mostly on the job, and after having instilled a sufficient level of obedience into the young dog, she works them with others in the pack best suited to passing on good habits.
Once trained, the dogs usually work until about the age of eight, after which Chris looks to retire them. It is something she takes seriously, seeking to find suitable homes for her trusted helpers rather than just casually discarding them.
"I certainly wouldn't rehab any of my older dogs to people who didn't love them because if they've done that much work for me over the years, I think I definitely owe it to them to look after them in their old age."
