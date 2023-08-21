The Pix from the Stix photography competition for 2023 has been won by Stroud photographer Sarah-Jayne Eggins, who took home the major prize with an image of Gloucester's famous Buccan Buccans under the Milky Way.
Sarah-Jayne was among the winners announced at the official opening of the Pix exhibition at the Gloucester Gallery on Friday, August 18.
Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI) president, James Hooke said the organisation was impressed with the quality of work submitted for this year's competition.
"Being able to support budding and experienced talent in the gallery is fundamentally important to our organisation and the arts community," James said.
"The Pix from the Stix competition is a really good example of how we can provide the space for budding and experienced photographers to display their work.
"This wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our local businesses and community groups who sponsor the event and the tireless effort of our volunteers."
Competition judge Shane Chalker delivered an engaging presentation explaining why he chose each of the winners. When it came to the overall major prize winner, Shane was highly impressed by the photograph.
"This is more than a photo but a true work of art," Shane said.
"It's well thought out and beautifully captured."
The Pix exhibition is on at the Gloucester Gallery, 25 Denison Street, until Sunday, September 10.
The gallery is open from Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm and Sunday from 10am to 1pm. Entry is free.
Full list of winners:
Major Prize
Sponsor - Gloucester Community Shop
Winner: Buccan Buccans Scenic Walk - Sarah-Jayne Eggins
Faces I Have Met
Sponsor - Gloucester Tyre and Battery
First prize: Loyalty and Love - Kylie Clare
Second prize: Don - Peter Macfarlane
Lie of the Land
Sponsor - Rob Moore Associates
First prize: Landscape Divided - Jason Slade
Second prize: Misty Mountain - Shannon Richmond
The Natural Environment
Sponsor : Jacobs Building
First prize: Surfing the Web - Diane Willey
Second prize: Peregrine Falcon - Sarah-Jayne Eggins
Man-Made
Sponsor - Gloucester Medico
First prize: More Than Just Oil - Diane Willey
Second prize: Lolly fix - Cassandra Weekes
Not Your Normal Photo
Sponsor - KE and LA Forbes Building
First prize: Assimilation - Kay Armstrong
Second prize: Big Plans - Kylie Clare
Absence of Colour
Sponsor: Raine and Horne Gloucester
First prize: Silence - Anne Webeck
Second prize: Iron Horse - Jason Slade
Culture and Our Way of Life
Sponsor: Avon Valley Meats
First prize: Dad's Apprentice - Kylie Clare
Second prize: Invisible Thongs - Kay Armstrong
Junior
Sponsor: Rotary Club of Gloucester
First prize: Peek-a-boo - Abbey Keighran (13yrs)
Second prize: Noisy Neighbours - Bonnie Clarke (11yrs)
Encouragement prize: Dream Day - Seth Johnson (12yrs)
