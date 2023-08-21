Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Gloucester photography exhibition announces winners

By Staff Reporters
August 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pix from the Stix 2023 major prize winner, 'Buccan Buccans Scenic Walk by Stroud photographer Sarah-Jayne Eggins. Photo supplied.
Pix from the Stix 2023 major prize winner, 'Buccan Buccans Scenic Walk by Stroud photographer Sarah-Jayne Eggins. Photo supplied.

The Pix from the Stix photography competition for 2023 has been won by Stroud photographer Sarah-Jayne Eggins, who took home the major prize with an image of Gloucester's famous Buccan Buccans under the Milky Way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.