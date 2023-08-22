Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester defeats Paterson in elimination semi of Northern Conference rugby league

August 22 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Hepburn takes the ball up for Gloucester during the elimination semi-final win over Paterson River.
Jarrod Hepburn takes the ball up for Gloucester during the elimination semi-final win over Paterson River.

GLOUCESTER Magpies head to Tea Gardens on Saturday to tackle Tea Gardens in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference minor semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.