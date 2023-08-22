GLOUCESTER Magpies head to Tea Gardens on Saturday to tackle Tea Gardens in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference minor semi-final.
This follows Gloucester's gripping 18-10 win over fourth placed Paterson River in the first elimination semi at Karuah.
With the gusty wind blowing to one corner of the ground the Magpies ran into the wind in the first half. The boys once again started slowly and it wasn't long and Paterson had put first points on the board with an unconverted try to go to a 4-0 lead.
Fleet-footed winger Jacob French carried an ankle injury into the game and unfortunately succumbed to it early in the first half, so Mr Fix It Jarrod Hepburn entered the fray to play on the right wing.
Kyle Predebon, Kurt Tuilewa and Aaron Griffis started to match it with the much bigger Paterson pack and Gloucester created a chance only for the last pass to go astray. From the turnover Paterson made their way upfield and were in for the second try. With the conversion successful Paterson it 10-0 after 20 minutes.
Gloucester had a full bench for the first time this year and coach Anthony Allardice was able to rotate his forwards. With some fresh legs on the field Gloucester were able to claw one back with centre Ryan Egge crossing wide out after some good lead up work from Kris Morris and Darcy Allardice to reduce the score to 10-4.
The next 10 minutes was end to end stuff with good defence from both sides. Rohan Everett was once again having a fine game and some of his one-on-one defence would have put some smiles on some older footballers' faces.
Kris Morris's kicking game was on and he continually turned Paterson around. It wouldn't be a game if electrifying fullback Rhys French didn't score a try and this he did just on the stroke of halftime to lock things up at 10-10.
This was the try that broke Paterson's heart.
The second half started and of course the wind died down and changed direction. Both sides came out firing and it turned into a typical semi-final - good defence, dropped ball and missed opportunities.
Scot Wratten, Sam Murray and Lucas Summerville were strong off the bench while Kris Morris not only steered his side round the paddock he was also brilliant in defence, putting some big shots on some bigger bodies.
At the 20 minute mark it took a bit of French brilliance after some nice lead up work by a number of players for Rhys to go over for his second try to convert and take the lead 16-10. From the kick off Gloucester fumbled and this gave Paterson a sniff, but some great defence once again turned them away.
Things were starting to get a little heated.
At one stage Paterson must have believed tackling below the chin wasn't allowed and they were finally penalised right in front of their tryline. French slotted the conversion for Gloucester to go to an 18-10 lead.
Once again and with only four minutes left Gloucester let the ball go out from the kick-off to just give Paterson a chance. To Gloucester's credit they stuck solid and at fulltime the score remained 18-10.
It was a great effort and all played a part, with none better than Kris Morris. He was well supported by Rohan Everett, Darcy Allardice and Riley Collins.
Sam Murray and ageing warrior and the club's newest life member, Scott Wratten, were strong off the bench. Ryan Egge and Jarod Hepburn's defence out wide was a major reason for the victory. Craig Murray and Lucas Summerville took on much bigger men but knocked them over with ease. Both are getting better with every game, one being out for a long period and one never played before.
The time and venue for Saturday is to be advised. Listen to 2RE or Max FM or follow the Magpie or Advocate Facebook page for information.
Thanks also to Grant Wratten for driving the bus at short notice.
