GLOUCESTER will now have to defeat the unpredictable Forster Tuncurry at Wauchope on Saturday to claim a berth in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union grand final.
This follows Gloucester's gripping 25-20 loss to arch rivals and defending premiers Manning River Ratz in the major semi-final, also played at Wauchope.
The match went into extra time after the scores were locked at 20-20 at fulltime. Manning scored early in the first section of overtime.
Gloucester pounded the Ratz line for much of the remaining time but were unable to notch the equaliser.
Forster defeated Wallamba in the women's minor semi to set up the showdown against the Cockies.
Gloucester won all three round games against Forster Tuncurry, however, the Dolphins have improved as the season has progressed and a tough encounter is expected this weekend.
The Cockies were minor premiers and would be favoured to advance to the grand final to meet their great rivals from this season in the grand final.
The grand finals will be played at Taree Rugby Field on Saturday, September 2.
Manning Ratz held out minor premiers Wauchope 21-18 to win the men's major semi and so claim the home grand final.
Thunder now meets Forster Tuncurry in the preliminary final on Saturday. Forster defeated Wallamba in the men's minor semi.
Meanwhile Gloucester High School's under 14 girl's rugby team competed at the Mid North Coast secondary schools state championships.
They played four games with one good win and some very close losses.
Top try scorer was Jess Marchant with five followed closely by Lara Kemp with four.
