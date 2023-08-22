Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Cockies defeated by Manning Ratz in women's 10s rugby semi final

August 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Gloucester High School's under 14 girls rugby team played in the Mid North Coast secondary schools sevens championship.
Gloucester High School's under 14 girls rugby team played in the Mid North Coast secondary schools sevens championship.

GLOUCESTER will now have to defeat the unpredictable Forster Tuncurry at Wauchope on Saturday to claim a berth in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby union grand final.

