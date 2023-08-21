Vietnam Veterans Day celebrated in Gloucester

Like regional towns and cities around Australia, last week Gloucester paused to remember those who served in the Vietnam War.
August 18 is national Vietnam Veterans Day, and to mark the occasion Gloucester RSL Sub-branch held a commemorative ceremony at the Memorial Clock Tower honouring Australian service personnel who served during the conflict.
Although early showers threatened to spoil the day, the blustery conditions cleared the sky for the more than 40 people who turned out to pay their respects.
Present for the ceremony were six Vietnam veterans, Bob Murray, Max Poole, Robert Blencowe, Tom Yates, Russell Burling and Lee Reilly.
The ceremony was officiated by Gloucester RSL Sub-branch secretary, John Salter, and included an address by club president Dallas Heard, along with a prayer offered by pastor Ty Suopidis.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, a process that concluded with the last remaining Australian troops returning home in 1973.
Unlike veterans from previous wars, Vietnam veterans not only failed to receive a hero's welcome on their return, and in some cases were targeted with anger and derision for their role in the war.
