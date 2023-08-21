Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/History

Vietnam Veterans Day celebrated in Gloucester

RK
By Rick Kernick
August 22 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Present for the ceremony were six Vietnam veterans, they being; Bob Murray, Max Poole, Robert Blencowe, Tom Yates, Russell Burling and Lee Reilly. Photo supplied.
Present for the ceremony were six Vietnam veterans, they being; Bob Murray, Max Poole, Robert Blencowe, Tom Yates, Russell Burling and Lee Reilly. Photo supplied.

Like regional towns and cities around Australia, last week Gloucester paused to remember those who served in the Vietnam War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.