Following last month's successful Legacy Centenary Torch Relay, which made its way through Forster and Tuncurry, Legacy is preparing for its annual appeal.
The Legacy week appeal, which runs from Sunday, August 27 until Saturday, September 2, is held every year to help support veteran families.
The Legacy Week appeal has been running since the 1940s and is a time for all Australians to show their support for the widows and children whose loved ones have served the country.
The Legacy badge is a special emblem of support for veterans' families, symbolising the nation's greatest values of mateship, compassion and fairness.
Legacy badges may be little but the funds raised make a big impact in the lives of our veterans' families.
Sites will be set-up at various locations across the Great Lakes in Nabiac, Hallidays Point, Tuncurry, Forster, Forster Keys and Pacific Palms.
We have Legacy badges, pens, wristbands, key rings and Legacy bears Forster Tuncurry Legacy president, Trevor Jones said.
Additional items for this year only are the Legacy 100 year badge and our special centenary bears, Mr Jones said.
He said all monies raised locally stays in the local area to help the widows and families of our local veteran community.
