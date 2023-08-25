Tennis stars of the future were lighting up the court when the Todd Woodbridge Cup was hosted by Gloucester District Tennis Association.
Held on Monday August 14, the tournament was a four-way battle featuring students from Gloucester Public, Stratford Public, St Joseph's and Barrington Public schools, with Stratford emerging as deserved winners and Barrington finishing as runners up.
This was the first time the annual competition had been staged in Gloucester, with 121 students from years 3 - 5 participating in the event.
According to Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson, it was a huge success and likely to become a yearly event for the club.
"It was a great success, the children really enjoyed it and it was a really great day," Ruth said.
It's great that Tennis NSW offered it and we were able to make it work- Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson
Now in its ninth year, the tournament is run by Tennis NSW and seeks to encourage youngsters to pick up a racket and have some fun.
It is conducted in line with the Hotshots format that uses modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed gender teams.
The format utilises reduced court sizes, lighter racquets, lower nets, and tennis balls that don't bounce too high - making it easier for players to hit and chase down.
On hand to make sure the day ran smoothly were Kylie Hunt from Tennis NSW, Greg Billingham from Gloucester District Tennis Association, along with teachers from the attending schools.
Following on from the success of the event, a team will be selected from among the participants to compete at a regional tournament, providing even more competitive exposure for those selected.
"Hopefully it will encourage players to come and join a coaching program at the club," Ruth said.
"The goal of the coaching program is to set up a junior competition in Term 4."
With the tournament likely to become an annual event on the local tennis calendar, it's likely that the level of competitive tennis will be on the rise with this emerging generation. Who knows, perhaps the next Ash Barty may be only just discovering a love for the game.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.