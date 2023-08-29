Gloucester Historical Society is working on keeping history alive, but it needs new members before the society too becomes a thing of the past.
Since its formation in 1962, the historical society has devoted itself to preserving local history for present and future generations through the efforts of a dedicated team of volunteers.
But now they're putting out a call out for some additional help.
"We're a little short staffed hence the call for additional members," society secretary, Jane Barry said.
Operating out of Gloucester Museum at the top of Church Street, the society's work is focused on capturing the unique history of Gloucester by cataloguing historical records and events.
Being completely run by volunteers - and a registered charity - the organisation has a small committee that meets monthly and is also involved in producing a number of publications focused on local history.
"We have a lot of source material, and it's great to be able to package that up and provide it to the wider community rather than just sitting in a desk somewhere," Jane said.
The society is looking for people to assist with collating, researching, cataloguing, writing or even to simply open the museum and welcome visitors.
Another facet of operation that the society wants to expand upon is its social media reach, with volunteers skilled in Facebook and Instagram also highly sought after.
"We want new ideas, we want new people at the table to be able to offer these suggestions, we need people with social media skills, that would be wonderful."
Consolidating and even expanding on the work performed by the society provides further impetus in Gloucester's appeal as a travel destination.
With bus tours visiting the museum as part of their itinerary, ensuring its ongoing operation maintains yet another valuable source of tourism revenue.
Beyond any financial consideration, however, the members of the historical society retain a dedication and enthusiasm for capturing that special kind of magic that makes Gloucester unique. Magic they look forward to sharing with anyone similarly interested.
"We'd love to meet them, to show them around and welcome them to the museum, to show them the archive center," Jane said.
"And to explain what we're doing and to get their ideas about what they would recommend; we are very collaborative, we want new ideas."
For more information phone 02 6558 9989, email gloucestermuseum@bigpond.com or via website gloucestermuseum.com.au.
