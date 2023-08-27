Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Aussie Ark and Australian Geographic mark five years of program

By Staff Reporters
August 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Ark's managing director, Tim Faulkner with Australian Geographic's Chrissie Goldrick celebrating the success of the joint Eastern quoll recovery program. Photo David Stowe.
Aussie Ark's managing director, Tim Faulkner with Australian Geographic's Chrissie Goldrick celebrating the success of the joint Eastern quoll recovery program. Photo David Stowe.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the partnership between conservation organisation Aussie Ark and Australian Geographic for Aussie Ark's eastern quoll recovery program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.