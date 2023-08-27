This year marks the fifth anniversary of the partnership between conservation organisation Aussie Ark and Australian Geographic for Aussie Ark's eastern quoll recovery program.
The program commenced in 2018 when Australian Geographic donated $50,000 to establish the eastern quoll species recovery unit at Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops facility.
Australian Geographic Society chair and former editor-in-chief, Chrissie Goldrick said the donation was one of the largest ever made by the society and was invested because of Aussie Ark's strong track record in "tackling the biodiversity crisis", and because of Australian Geographic's faith in managing director Tim Faulkner.
"We really do believe in Tim Faulkner and his mission to save Australia's crashing biodiversity, and we were already aware of Tim's success with the Tasmanian devil," Ms Goldrick said.
"The eastern quoll has been extinct on the mainland since the 1960s, and we felt this was a species we could get behind."
Over the five-year partnership Aussie Ark has bred over 300 quolls. Currently, there are eight breeding pairs in the species recovery unit and a stable wild population of approximately 120 adults in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
A highlight of the program was discovering a record-breaking 63 joeys wild-born last season. Aussie Ark now boasts the largest "insurance population" of this endangered species in the world.
Tim Faulkner was named Australian Geographic Conservationist of the Year in 2015 and thanks Australian Geographic for its ongoing support of his vision.
"Australian Geographic is always on the search for Aussie projects and our species need that," Mr Faulkner said.
"We don't have pandas or lions or tigers, we have bandicoots and potoroos and bettongs, species that many people haven't heard about, but that's what Australian Geographic loves."
Chrissie Goldrick believes Aussie Ark's combination of intensive breeding programs coupled with feral-proof fencing is a "model for conservation around the world", and both Aussie Ark and Australian Geographic are committed to many more years of partnership and change-making.
To help Aussie Ark continue its vital conservation work with eastern quolls, please donate now at aussieark.org.au
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.