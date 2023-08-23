Designing green sanctuaries: How artificial plants create serene spaces for homes and businesses

There's nothing better than coming home to a peaceful sanctuary, complete with plenty of greenery. Maintaining a serene environment in your living space or bedroom isn't difficult to do, either. In fact, artificial plants add the perfect touch to any relaxing space in your home, or even at work.

The first step in designing your very own green sanctuary is to make a plan. Take stock of the space you are planning on redesigning. Is it your lounge room? Or perhaps your bedroom? If you're creating a quiet, relaxing space at work, it might be a kind of breakout area or relaxed workspace. Measure up, decide what furniture is going to stay and what will go, and have a think about what else needs to be added.

Number one on the list? Plants. And in this case, we're talking about fake plants.

How can artificial plants help?

Every single sanctuary must include plants. Greenery exudes calm, and the science of biophilia tells us that we need to be in contact with natural elements like plants, on a regular basis. Being close to nature reduces stress and improves mental health. Whether that's taking a walk in the park, or simply spending time in your own personal sanctuary, plants can work wonders.

Artificial plants come with almost all of the same benefits as real plants, without the maintenance. And these days, it's easy to source high-quality fake plants, like those made by The Plants Project. They have an incredibly wide range of plants for all kinds of uses, including hanging plants and creepers, perfect for your serene space at home or at work.

Choose the right plants

Once you've got your layout locked in, including furniture, shelves, and anything else, you can start choosing the right plants. We mentioned in the last section that hanging faux plants and artificial creepers are an excellent addition. Placing these on your bookshelf or side table creates a lovely, relaxing cascading effect.

Larger feature pieces like a monstera or palm work wonders in corners, ensuring that every part of your sanctuary is exuding tranquillity. For the rest of your room, consider hanging pots, small plants, and even indoor trees... though only if your bedroom, living room or office has enough space.

Everyone's taste is different. What constitutes a sanctuary for one person, might not be so relaxing for the next. Therefore, take your time to choose the right artificial plants for you and your sanctuary. You deserve the best!

Remove the stress of maintenance

The primary benefit of using faux greenery for your sanctuary is removing the need for maintenance. Simply trying to keep your plants alive can be stressful in itself! Remembering to water them, feeding them, giving them enough sun and space... sometimes, it's all too much.

Artificial plants create a stress-free environment in more ways than one. They won't leave a mess, they won't require trimming or pruning, and you won't need to worry about inadvertently killing them with too much sunlight! Put simply, they're the perfect component for designing your sanctuary.