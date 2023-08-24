MidCoast Council is setting its sights on building new off-stream storage dams and recycling larger volumes of wastewater following the adoption of Our Water Our Future 2050.
Councillors at the August council meeting unanimously supported the adoption of the long-term water strategy, which outlines how council will provide sustainable and affordable water and sewerage services to the community over the next 30 years.
Director of onfrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said he was "proud of the vision the strategy set for the future of water in the region."
The adoption of Our Water Our Future 2050 marks the culmination of more than two years of planning, consultation and development, he said.
"The strategy outlines the key actions we'll undertake to deal with the impacts of climate change and population growth, such as building new off-stream storage dams to increase our water security and reusing more of our wastewater to irrigate recreational and agricultural areas."
Some of the key features of Our Water Our Future 2050 include:
Mr Scott said the strategy reflected a lot of what council had heard from the community and he thanked everyone who had provided input.
"We engaged with more than 1100 people throughout the development of the strategy and the conversations we had and the input we received strongly influenced the path we've taken," he said.
"We're now looking forward to delivering on the actions within the strategy so we can continue to provide safe and sustainable water and sewerage services to our community over the next three decades, no matter what the future throws at us."
To check out Our Water Our Future 2050, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/our-water-our-future
