Gloucester Garden Club met on Wednesday August 23 at the Pioneer Memorial Garden within Gloucester Park on a glorious morning with every indication that spring is on its way.
Many people are not aware that the semi-circular wisteria covered Pioneer Memorial arbour was built in 1988 to celebrate the Australian Bicentenary as a joint venture by the Australian Bicentennial Authority, Gloucester Shire Council, Gloucester Lions Club and the community of Gloucester.
The original 1988 hardwood supporting structure has just recently been replaced in what was a massive job but which did not disturb the old wisteria in any way. We look forward to the wisteria buds bursting into full bloom within a few weeks and it really will be worth a visit to enjoy.
Our guest speaker for the morning was MidCoast Council parks supervisor western operations, Ian Jackson.
Ian spoke at length about the development of Gloucester Park since it was first thought about in 1845 by the AA (Australian Agricultural) Co.
In 1915 an area of 40 acres was declared Open Space and over the years this has increased to about 50 acres. It is now a magnificent and much admired and enjoyed park. In recent times an amount of about $200,000 has been spent on improvements; such as new bitumen walkways, replacement of some shelters and new signage at the Minimbah Indigenous Garden area where the planting emphasis has been on bush tucker plants and dianella and lomandra for basket weaving.
New deciduous and evergreen trees are planted from time to time, including one today donated by the Garden Club but the variety of old and interesting trees is quite amazing. Previous park supervisor, Scott Hoy was keen on the establishment of an "edible forest" so one will even find citrus trees, a Davidson plum, a mulberry etc.
gum, cottonwood poplar (virtually the last in the park to leaf up again after winter), red ash, plum pine (Podocarpus elatus) and four pecan nut trees which attract the black cockatoos on an almost pre-programmed timetable.
There is an enormous Cedrus deodara with low branches sweeping right to ground which could possibly be 500-600 years old.
We would like to once again thank Ian and his team most sincerely for the work they do to maintain and develop the area and to Ian in particular for the time he spent with the Garden Club members on Wednesday.
Mandy Griffis, with some input from Ian Jackson, answered some questions about the methods needed to change the pH in your garden soil. It sounds a confusing issue but is something which should be checked in your garden, especially if the plants are not thriving.
The "sheep poo" delivery from Walcha was a great success with 306 bags delivered and now distributed amongst members.
The flower competition this time took the form of a collection.
Sharyn Blanch took out first place with a beautiful basket of mixed blooms, second place went to Ros McIntyre's osteospermum collection, and third went to Shirley Hazell for another delightful display of flowers.
The fruit and/or vegetable collection was won by Sharyn Blanch with a large assortment from her garden, second was Madonna O'Brien's collection of very fresh veges, plucked from her garden only about an hour before the meeting and third place went to Peter Hazell's excellent array of vegetables. David Marston explained his display of 18 different citrus varieties growing in the Marston's garden.
Roberta Hazelwood's name came "out of the hat"' for the membership draw but she was not in attendance so it will jackpot to the next meeting. The lucky door prize went to Anne Fell. Once again, there were several very happy raffle winners.
The next meeting will be held from 10 am on Wednesday, September 27 in the Presbyterian Church Hall, behind the Presbyterian Church at the corner of Barrington and Tyrell Streets, Gloucester. Following the meeting, you are invited to visit the McIntyres' garden next door at No. 15.
