In 1915 an area of 40 acres was declared Open Space and over the years this has increased to about 50 acres. It is now a magnificent and much admired and enjoyed park. In recent times an amount of about $200,000 has been spent on improvements; such as new bitumen walkways, replacement of some shelters and new signage at the Minimbah Indigenous Garden area where the planting emphasis has been on bush tucker plants and dianella and lomandra for basket weaving.

