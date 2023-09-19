The Craven Creek Music Festival returns for 2023 with yet another stunning program, this time featuring the works of Carl Nielsen, Franz Schubert, and Jean Francaix and Ludwig Van Beethoven.
To be held over the weekend of September 23 and 24, the shed on Greg and Jenny Lindsay's property will ring to the sounds of some of the largest chamber works ever written - Francaix's Octet a huit and Beethoven's Septet in E flat Major Op. 20.
Performing the works will be some of Australia's top musicians, many of whom from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra (SSO).
The annual weekend of classical music recitals is something out of the ordinary given it is held in what was presumably once an old milking shed on an agricultural property.
"One of the odd things about the old barn which is a positive is it has good acoustics," event host, Greg Lindsay said.
"We have no idea why and I'm not even going to try and find out why, but it does."
This year marks 10 years for the event, albeit a decade that saw the festival put on hold for two years following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restrictions. After a successful return last year, the event has gathered even more momentum.
The festival is a family affair with husband and wife Greg and Jenny complemented by daughter Heather Lindsay and her partner Joseph Bisits serving as artistic co-directors.
With all but a few tickets yet to be sold, classical music enthusiasts will need to be quick to secure seating.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.