Climate positive commerce: How Oz Backcountry offsets carbon and plants trees for a greener future

In a world that is increasingly aware of the need for sustainability and eco-conscious practices, there are plenty of businesses jumping on the environmental bandwagon.
With a host of buzzwords flying around implying better behaviours and habits concerning the planet's health, it's easy to be blindsided by greenwashing.
So how can you tell if a company is indeed contributing to climate-positive commerce?
Another way of saying you're working towards being carbon negative, climate positive means a company is taking active steps towards removing existing carbon build-up from the atmosphere.
Companies can do this in several ways such as ordering from suppliers who are also climate positive, choosing to stock products that are carbon-negative or investing profits in carbon offset programs.
Australian-owned Oz Backcountry runs a tree-planting program in combination with the above steps to further reduce their impact and boost climate-positive outcomes.
If you're someone who practises conscious consumerism and actively seeks out companies that advertise themselves as being carbon-neutral or climate-positive, transparency is key.
As briefly mentioned above, greenwashing is all too common, plenty of big businesses promote themselves as being climate-positive but look deeper and you'll often find this is all a smokescreen.
Intending to capitalise on well-meaning shoppers, plenty of businesses do not live up to their claims of carbon neutrality or take active steps towards it.
Businesses that are upfront and transparent about their actions regarding climate positivity are always a win in our books.
The role of tree planting in creating a carbon-negative planet
Is it really just as simple as planting a few trees? Well, yes and no, it's a little bit of maths thrown in with the marvel of science that is Mother Nature.
While the act of planting one or a hundred trees may not make a massive impact, working towards establishing new forests of trees will.
Trees capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and transform it through photosynthesis into biomass (a form of renewable energy). A single tree can absorb more than 20 kg of carbon annually, releasing oxygen in exchange.
If a single tree can achieve this, it's easy to see the value in planting entire forests. This is why so many genuinely committed climate-positive businesses, including Oz Backcountry, invest in it.
With millions of trees being planted all over the world each year by climate-positive companies, the creation of a greener future for everyone's enjoyment is a real possibility.
If you've never given much thought to where you shop for your outdoor equipment, you're not alone!
However, given what we now know about the trickle-down effect of manufacturing and disposal of waste, and the future of the planet, it's time to think differently.
The simple act of choosing to buy from a confirmed climate-positive business means your purchase actively feeds back into the preservation of the outdoors you love to explore.
Look for companies that not only operate with a focus on reducing their carbon footprint but those that encourage ethical and conscious consumerism too.
In doing so, you're supporting the proper treatment of workers, provision of quality products designed to last a lifetime and reducing waste.
All of this contributes to a better global community and boosts climate positivity for a planet we can all enjoy for a long time to come.
