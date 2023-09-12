When Steve Parkin and Phil Maslen said they felt driven to raise money for cancer research, they weren't joking.
The pair have since driven more than 4500 kilometres to complete the Mystery Box Rally, in the process raising close to $13,000 to aid the National Health and Medical Research Council fund their groundbreaking cancer research projects.
"With both Maz (Phil Maslen) and myself, our families or ourselves personally have been affected by cancer so it was something pretty close to us," Steve said.
Held in Queensland, the rally took drivers from Bundaberg to Charleville via Springsure and Aramac, then back to Bundaberg via Taroom, the trip covering about 2500 kilometres. Of course Steve and Maz had to drive from Gloucester before even beginning the rally, and then back again when it was finished.
Their mission started out with friendly chat over a few beers last October before ending with a journey of countless bumpy roads and a major fundraising accomplishment for the pair.
So successful were they in their fundraising efforts that they placed in the top 10 of money raised from a field of 155 cars, all thanks to the generosity of the local Gloucester community.
The total raised by the whole event exceeded $1 million.
"We were blown away by the response from the town," Steve said.
"We went around and spoke to a few people and then they asked us back to meetings and they presented us with some cheques or donations so we ended up raising $12,700, which for a town of 3500 people was incredible."
The Mystery Box Rally is similar to the more widely known Shitbox Rally, that being a long distance fundraising drive to aid cancer research conducted in cars that have seen better days.
While the Mystery Box doesn't have the $1500 purchase price limit for entrant's cars as is the case with the Shitbox Rally (hence the name), Mystery Box vehicles must be at least 25 years old to be eligible to participate.
The biggest difference between the two events is that the Mystery Box drivers have no idea of their route or destination until instructions are provided to them by organisers each morning.
The reward for all the fundraising and all the effort people have put in is to have a bit of fun and cut loose on the rally, even though it's a bloody challenge- Steve Parkin
The concept leads to a lighthearted approach with many of the teams taking on comical personas for the trip. For Steve and Maz, it meant painting their old VS Commodore to replicate the vehicle used in the Blues Brothers movie.
They even fitted it with a speaker on the roof and would play the movie's theme music when driving into towns. And of course they dressed like the film's characters to fit the part.
In addition to the long days of hard driving on predominantly dirt roads, the entrants had to put up with more than their share of inconveniences, such as crawling into camp to find there are 300 people to share only two showers, and sleeping on the ground next to the car then waking up to find a line of 40 people waiting to use just a couple of toilets in the morning.
Despite the lack of comforts, Steve said the whole group were incredibly supportive of each other, as were the people of the towns they visited.
"The highlight of the trip would be the camaraderie, the people just coming together, all there for the same cause," Steve said.
"Every town we went to the local Rotary club or SES provided catering for it, and it was just a wonderful experience to see the amount of people there to help against this bloody dreaded disease."
