Carole Rinkin has been awarded for her contribution to the floral art community in Gloucester.
The Garden Clubs of Australia Anne Williams Clark Medallion for outstanding services to the Gloucester Floral Art Group (GFAG) was presented to Carole at a recent meeting of NSW Floral Art Association in South West Rocks.
Carole is an original member of GFAG which began approximately 28 years ago. For 25 of those years, Carole has held position of treasurer.
Carol has been a member of the NSW Floral Art Association for many years, and with other members of Gloucester she has travelled to many areas around the state competing, attending meetings, workshops and demonstrations, and bringing back new ideas that she is more than willing to share with her fellow members in Gloucester.
Carole has been a consistent competitor in the Gloucester shows for many years in floral art, handicraft and cooking. She has won numerous awards, taking out champion and most successful competitor in the floral art section.
Carole excels with foliage design particularly working with ways to manipulate flax, then puts together excellent designs.
Carole and GFAG contribute to the community by making wreaths for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day, arranging flowers for many weddings, and supporting the church, particularly when their annual festival is held.
"Carole is a great mentor to members and beginners, teaching and sharing her floral knowledge willingly. She is always wishing to inspire them, so they too will become members of the GFAG," a spokesperson from GFAG said.
Carole was instrumental in organsing workshops and demonstrations by the floral art/floristry judge and world floral art designer Mark Pampling. The workshop weekend was held in Gloucester in February 2022. Many attendees travelled from Sydney and further afield to attend these two days.
"Carole is a great ambassador for floral art in her local area and throughout many country areas in NSW."
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.