GLOUCESTER Scorpions under nine soccer teams played in the Taree Wildcats gala day at Taree.
Although the day is non-competitive the team had a 1-1 draw against Wingham A in the first game, followed by three convincing wins against Wingham B, Tinonee, and Great Lakes.
Stand-in coach Jarrah Baker said it was very noticeable how much the boys have improved over the year, especially in regard to their teamwork. It was great opportunity for the players to show off their skills gained throughout the regular season which finished on Saturday. Good stuff boys.
