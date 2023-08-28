GLOUCESTER Magpies bowed out of the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition when beaten 44-10 by Tea Gardens in the elimination semi-final.
The Magpies were put to the sword in the second half and ran out of troops with no fit reserves for the last 20 minutes. Tea Gardens took full advantage.
Gloucester went into the game minus second rower Kurtis Tuilewa who played last week with a fractured arm. He has been one of Gloucester's best and was sorely missed.
Darcy Allardice was hampered with sore ribs but once again produced a great effort.
The first 20 minutes was pretty even and the Magpies were first on the scoreboard with a penalty to Rhys French to make it 2-0. Tea-Gardens then scored two quick tries to go to a 12-2 lead at halftime.
The second half was a nightmare for the Magpies.
They couldn't repel the Tea Gardens attack and the opposition ran in six tries. The Magpies didn't give up completely and hit back with two late tries to Jacob French and Rohan Everett to make the score a little more respectable.
It was disappointing way to end a successful season.
The boys tried hard and coach Anthony Allardice made special mention of Nick Maslen, Craig Murray, Travis Johnson, Darcy Allardice, Lucas Summerville and Sam Murray, who have been training two nights a week all season.
Nick Maslen and Lucas Summerville in there first year of footy were noticeable improvers.
Riley Collins has been incredible for the Magpies. The way he gets the team together and his antics with the officials are always great for the spectators to watch. Thanks Riles for the years you have played for the Maggies and there has been no more consistent player over the years.
Scott Wratten has played for the last 15 years and has probably played more games than training sessions, but his footy on Saturdays is second to none.
One more year Scoot.
To the Newcastle boys, Kyle Predebon, Kris Morris and Rhys French you are the best in your positions in our comp. You are all more than welcome back next year.
The time and effort coach Rambo Allardice puts in doesn't go unnoticed. Rambo and Kristy wash the jumpers, feed the players as well as coach the footy side. Thanks for another successful season.
To our bus drivers, Dez Merchant, Grant Wratten and Bernie Tressider thank you to. And to our sponsors, major and right down to minor we could not operate without you all.
Last but not least our supporters. The crowds we get are second to none.
Until next season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.