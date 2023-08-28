Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester Magpies defeated by Tea Gardens in elimination semi-final of the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League

Updated August 29 2023 - 12:24pm, first published August 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hard running Kurtis Tuilewa missed the elimination semi-final due to a broken arm. He has been one of the form forwards in the competition.
Hard running Kurtis Tuilewa missed the elimination semi-final due to a broken arm. He has been one of the form forwards in the competition.

GLOUCESTER Magpies bowed out of the Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition when beaten 44-10 by Tea Gardens in the elimination semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.