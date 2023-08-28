Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester veterans golf competition results

Updated August 28 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 3:06pm
Veteran golfers report
THERE were as many as five of the top players in the Gloucester veterans golf competition who scored better than their handicap would otherwise indicate. Karen Howarth with 39 points and a favourable count back who took the top honour.

