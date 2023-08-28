Winner of the individual stableford with 39 points was Karen Howarth, a count back ahead of runner up, Bill Murray also on 39 points. Balls went to Peter McIntyre, Arthur Poynting and Paul Griffiths each scoring 37 points and the final two balls went to Gary Peters and Steve Hurworth who scored 35 points apiece with a count back between Steve and the field. Nearest to the-pin at the 4th and 13th holes was won by Arthur Poynting who finished 515cm from home; at the 6th and 15th holes Gai Falla was 643cm away while Steve Burns was a tad closer at 172cm. Next Tuesday is an individual stableford sponsored by Gai and Greg Falla.