GLOUCESTER Cockies will look to add the premiership to the minor title already won when they tackle Manning Ratz in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s grand final on Saturday at Taree.
The Cockies stormed into the decider by thrashing Forster Tuncurry 45-10 in the final played at Wauchope last weekend.
Gloucester and Manning have dominated the competition this season and it was always a safe bet they'd meet in the decider.
The Cockies won two of the three games on the competition-proper. However, Manning gained first berth in the grand final when they beat the Cockies 25-20 in the major semi at Wauchope a fortnight ago, the game going into overtime after the scores were locked at 20-20 at fulltime.
The Ratz will enjoy a home ground advantage on Saturday, courtesy of their men's side's win in the major semi-final.
Gloucester and the Ratz play contrasting styles. The Cockies have some quicksilver backs, led by Hannah Yates and will look to spin the ball wide as soon as possible.
The Ratz rely more on a power game through their forwards.
Saturday's grand final will kick off at 1.45pm.
