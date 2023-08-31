Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Cockies meet Manning Ratz in Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s grand final

By Mick McDonald
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Gloucester will meet Manning Ratz in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s grand final on Saturday.
GLOUCESTER Cockies will look to add the premiership to the minor title already won when they tackle Manning Ratz in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union women's 10s grand final on Saturday at Taree.

