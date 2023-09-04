Gloucester Advocate
Photos

Gloucester Public School celebrates Book Week

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 1:48pm, first published September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Gloucester Public School teachers dressed as the dalmatians. Picture supplied.
Gloucester Public School was thrilled to be able to welcome back parents, carers and friends for its first Book Parade since 2018 when current Year 5 and Year 6 students were in Kindergarten and Year 1.

