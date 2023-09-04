Gloucester Public School was thrilled to be able to welcome back parents, carers and friends for its first Book Parade since 2018 when current Year 5 and Year 6 students were in Kindergarten and Year 1.
It is wonderful to be able to once again celebrate the magic of literature and the power of storytelling.
The theme of Book Week 2023, "read, grow, inspire" encapsulates all that reading can offer to each and every one of us.
Books transport us to different worlds, they ignite our imaginations and they promote our growth and development. Every book we read has the potential to leave a lasting impact on our lives and it is our role to ensure every student at our school has an opportunity to experience that magic.
"There is no such thing as a child who hates to read, only one who hasn't found the right book."
Thank you students for the fantastic costumes and thank you everyone for coming and sharing this special day with us. We can't wait for 2024.
