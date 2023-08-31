Twenty minutes drive north of Gloucester lies a little hidden valley on Craven Creek Road.
The Gloucester Environment Group explored the valley, walking through farmland that finishes at the Coneac State Conservation Area.
To get everyone's hearts pounding, we walked up a hillside that gave views in one direction towards Gloucester, in another to the Coneac State Conservation Area and across to the Coneac Trail. The Coneac Trail used to wind its way to Woko National Park but a landslide has made the road impassable from that point for vehicles and walkers.
Descending to Commonwealth Creek, we continued up the valley, imagining the hundreds of miners who pushed their way through dense undergrowth in the 1880s to find their fortune, leaving behind gold pits doted over the hills in the Conservation Area.
One of the joys of bushwalking is going off the beaten track, or in other words losing your way. After scrambling up a ridge to meet the Coneac Trail, we were met with dense lantana and no sign of the track. Our leader had chosen to do the reconnaissance walk in reverse, which proved not as easy as she thought! Backing down the ridge and along the valley the right ridge was found.
Another hill versus lunch and a cup of tea sitting in the sun by the creek - you can guess which won.
Meanwhile, one of our intrepid party backtracked to the lantana - hoping to find a hearing aid, lost while doing a bit of bush bashing. Miraculously, he found it.
We all raised a glass when he returned, bets had been taken on the chances of finding it.
A beautiful day exploring a pretty Gloucester valley - a great way to spend a sunny, August Sunday.
