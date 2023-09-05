Community members are invited to a River Revival workshop and field work at Barrington on Friday, September 22, 9.30am to 3pm.
Hear the latest research updates on the endangered Manning River turtle from Department of Planning and Environment ecosystem and threatened species officer Andrew Steed, and get the lowdown on MidCoast Council and Local Land Services funding for riparian regeneration.
After a convivial lunch join Manning Valley bush regeneration veteran Chris Scott of Sustainable Natural Resources Group for an inspirational riverside work.
Morning tea and lunch are provided.
RSVP to joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com.
