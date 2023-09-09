A plan with a focus on strategic goals, projects and initiatives which recognises and respects Aboriginal culture and history, while at the same time reducing disadvantages experienced by the local Indigenous community has been endorsed by MidCoast Council.
The Aboriginal Action Plan, which was on public exhibition earlier this year, was tabled for endorsement during the August monthly ordinary meeting.
In response to feedback council received following the exhibition, the plan recommended the establishment of an Aboriginal Reference Group.
Community consultation highlighted a wide range of needs; it is important to acknowledge council cannot address them in isolation and that it will take collective community efforts and cross sector collaboration with other levels of government, support agencies, and the Aboriginal community to progress many of these objectives, community development co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple reported.
Only going together as one, will we be able to move forward, Ms Hepple said.
"MidCoast Council's role throughout much of implementation of the plan will be to advocate on behalf of the community.
"Council commits to standing with the Aboriginal community to advocate for increased support, improved services and collective action to address the needs that have been identified which fall outside council's scope of delivery."
During the meeting councillors agreed to adopt the plan, and its terms of reference, establish an Aboriginal Reference Group, which would include the mayor, Claire Pontin and councillors Dheera Smith and Jeremy Miller.
Council also would seek expressions of interest for membership of the group.
"The (liveable communities) director (Paul De Szell) and his team have spent a significant time on this," Cr Miller said.
"It takes time to build trust and this is a community where trust was needed to be built, consistently and carefully almost brick by brick and step by step and the director and his team has taken a significant amount of time to slowly built that trust in the community to a point where this wonderful plan can be adopted," he said.
"I know with the forming of the reference group I think there is great work ahead of us."
Cr Smith said she was please to see the plan going ahead.
"It has taken council a little while to formalise this action plan and it has been with wide consultation of the First Nations community," Cr Smith said.
"I am very proud that that has happened," she said.
"An Aboriginal reference group is something that will be really useful in everything that we do here in council and we have already made our commitment to that in the past with some of our policies.
"It is great to have an established body to help us out and to have their voices heard."
