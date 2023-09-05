One hundred and twenty five years ago in 1898, koalas were first mandated to be a protected species. Despite this they continued to be 'legally' killed for their skins for decades more to make koala bear toys, fur gloves and hats with 57,933 individual koala skins exported from Sydney in the one year, 1908, alone whilst in Queensland one million skins were exported in one six month period and another 600,000 koalas in one month August 1927. Other years and months saw similar numbers.

