Governments continue to fail to protect koalas and other threatened species

By Kym Kilpatrick
September 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Koala. File picture.
Despite all of the noble rhetoric our governments, both state and federal, continue to utterly fail to protect the koala and other threatened species with the current biggest threats habitat destruction (read land clearing), stress and feral species.

