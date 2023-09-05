Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council adopts Our Water Our Future 2050 strategy

By Newsroom
September 5 2023 - 8:00pm
Bootawa Dam provides water to the Manning and Great Lakes communities. File picture
MidCoast Council is setting its sights on building new off-stream storage dams and recycling larger volumes of wastewater following the adoption of Our Water Our Future 2050.

