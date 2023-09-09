Whilst we have supported visiting musicians before, I feel this is a special honour and opportunity for Wingsong to share a stage with artists of such a high calibre. As well as sharing a passion for global music, violinist Harmonnia Junus and I agree there is a place for community-based music to be heard alongside the classically trained virtuosity of professionals like herself and pianist Soowon Seo. Music is for everyone, and we are so excited to be actually collaborating on some of our songs!