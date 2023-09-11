After three frustrating years the Gloucester Mountain Man Tri Challenge was staged on the weekend to great success, and more than a little relief for the hardworking organisers.
Following on from COVID enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, event organisers were forced at the last moment to abandon last year's event due to flood levels in the Barrington River.
Held on Sunday September 10, this year's event was free of COVID restrictions and according to race director, Sam De Witte the course presented excellent conditions for competitors.
"The weather was perfect and with a little bit of rain overnight up on the Barrington Tops the river had refreshed itself so it was almost perfect conditions all round," Sam said.
About 130 competitors cycled, paddled and ran the course in a field smaller than previous years, attributed largely to the disruptions caused over the past three years along with the emergence of other similar styled events on the sporting calendar.
Despite numbers being down, organisers hailed the event a great success due to the quality of the field, the condition of the course, and as always, the outstanding support provided by the local community.
"One of the big factors that helps run this event is the volunteer support, marshalling along the course at strategic points and just helping us set the whole show up and then pulling it all apart at the end of the day," Sam said.
"There's a massive amount of support from the community: Rotary Club, Lions Club and Ulysses Club - they all play a role in helping this event run smoothly."
Apart from the disappointment endured by competitors and organisers over the previous three years, the enforced cancellations had also resulted in the postponement of the 30th running of the event.
However, with the 2023 event successfully completed that particular milestone has finally been achieved.
"It was a big relief to finally get that one out of the road, and we were very happy with the way it went and the participants were more than happy with the event," Sam said.
"We had probably 20 new competitors who hadn't done it before and they thoroughly enjoyed their day."
2023 Mountain Man Tri Challenge Results:
OPEN:
1st Nathan Stewart (02:49:49)
2nd Darren Morton (02:49:49)
3rd Lachlan Bakewell (02:55:30)
Female:
1st Catherine Atkinson (03:20:57)
2nd Darleen Cheney (04:01:37)
3rd Corinne Stevenson (04:21:45)
Junior
1st Caleb Morton (03:56:12)
2nd Thomas Coombe (04:30:35)
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.