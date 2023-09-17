Gloucester Thunderbolts Swimming Club is returning on Thursday, October 12.
"This year the club celebrates 60 years of swimming and we would love to see as many new families join us as possible," club president Jodie House said.
"Bring your families and come and try swimming club for free for two weeks before registering.
"The club will runs a free barbecue for week one so you can come and have dinner at the pool and see what we do each week."
Events start at 25 metres and swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome.
If you are interested in coming along for a look, reach out to the club either by phone or via its Facebook page. For all returning families you can renew your membership in Swim Central.
