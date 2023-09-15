As the weather begins to warm up it's almost time to pack the winter woollies away and swap them out for some singlets and sundresses - spring has finally sprung.
And, with the warmer weather comes a host of fun indoor and outdoor activities.
MidCoast Council has put together a comprehensive guide of its best picks for this season's events across the region.
The Spring Edition Guide outlines plenty of activities and even a calendar to make sure you don't miss out on anything.
Family focused events like BioBlitz at Cattai Wetlands, Frog ID at Smiths Lake and the Wingham Music Festival are all featured in the guide, plus many more.
Scan the QR codes provided on the guide to see even more activities and a breakdown of each event such as start times and what to expect.
Get your hands on the Spring Edition guide at any council customer service centres, visitor centres, libraries, The Manning Entertainment Centre and the Manning Regional Art Gallery or check out the online version at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/seasonal-edition
