Gloucester Public School players were valiant in defeat when they went down to New Lambton South Public School in the final of the Primary Schools Sports Association boys' basketball competition.
Held at the Gloucester Recreation Centre on Friday September 8, the local boys secured the final berth after a number of dominant performances, defeating Hallidays Point 66-6, Forster 76-8, Taree West 46-19, Aberdeen 44-12 and Bolwarra 53-36.
In the final, Gloucester were quick to dominate from the opening, stealing the ball and passing with accuracy before taking a 17-10 lead at quarter time.
New Lambton came back firing after the break, taking rebounds while making baskets with ease and showing their skills in both defence and offence.
Half time saw Gloucester trailing by a single point and a tight second half ensued.
Despite a cheer squad of parents and supportive stage 3 students, the local boys couldn't claw their way back with New Lambton running out eventual winners with the final score being 43-33.
Despite the loss, it was an outstanding effort from the Gloucester boys with school staff expressing their pride in the manner in which students conducted themselves both on and off the court.
Staff also expressed thanks to Brett Plater for assisting with the coaching of the team throughout the season, his positive words and suggestions helping them get as far as they did.
