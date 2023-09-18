Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Public School falls short in PSSA basketball final

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:00pm
(Back): Dean Griffin, Eli Stuckings, Josh Stanton, Jarrah Baker. (Front): Sam Griffin, Xander Galvin, Miller Ribbons, Jarrod Plater.
Gloucester Public School players were valiant in defeat when they went down to New Lambton South Public School in the final of the Primary Schools Sports Association boys' basketball competition.

