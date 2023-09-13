Gloucester Scorpions Soccer Club under 12s team are hoping to take their winning season to the very end with their grand final appearance this weekend.
The culmination of the end of season knockout series will see the young Scorpions meet Pacific Palms at Harry Ellliot Oval in Tuncurry on Saturday, September 16 with kick off scheduled for 9am.
The teams met earlier in the season with Gloucester securing the win, however, club president, John Hughes believes the Scorpions' biggest threat on the day may be a lack of focus.
"After winning all those games probably the biggest challenge is complacency, and that's what we're trying to get out," John said.
With an undefeated 15 game season behind them where they scored about 140 goals while conceding less than 10, team confidence is understandable.
In addition to some outstanding on-field performances, club officials are quick to point out the contribution made by coach Amir Car.
Under his guidance the team has built a strong sense of cohesion with their teamwork being a foundation for their success.
"Their strength is in their teamwork. Their coach Amil is a very dedicated coach who travels from Stroud twice a week to train them, so realistically their benefit has come from his expertise," John said.
The club will be staging its end of season celebration and awards event the following day, Sunday September 17, to be held at the Gloucester Soccer Complex in Boundary Street Gloucester.
The day will start with lunch at noon before commencing presentations at 1pm.
