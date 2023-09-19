Mayor, Claire Pontin has made an assurance any existing leasing arrangements with MidCoast Council would not be changed.
Cr Pontin made the commitment while councillors were debating the draft Leasing and Licensing of Council Land and Buildings policy during the September meeting.
"There is no intention to change the terms for existing leases, because those leases have a contract," she said.
Following debate and a lost amendment the policy, which ensures the fair and equitable establishment of leases and licences over council managed land and buildings in accordance with legislative requirements and public expectations, was passed by councillors.
Council provides a wide range of community facilities which help meet the diverse needs of its residents, the document says.
"It also manages and leases land and buildings to provide these community facilities and serve a commercial return."
The policy covers off on how considerations of reductions in rent or extensions of term will be dealt with and how the management of the leases will be reported to council on a six-monthly basis.
"I am very aware we have a wide diversity of leased lands for everything from swimming pools to shops to small craft buildings and they're not all the same and they will be considered in this policy in a really professional manner," Councillor Dheera Smith said.
"I am really glad corporate services has brought this about for us to consider," Cr Smith said.
"The governance staff of our council is probably a very good prescriptive and I believe the document is very well researched and written and it will serve us as councillors, staff and the community in a clear manner over time," she said.
Cr Kathryn Stinson, who put forward an amendment, said it was vital to make sure the formal lease arrangement would remain until it expired or was surrendered by a lessee
General manager, Adrian Panuccio confirmed council didn't intended to vary or change those leases.
