Some quick thinking and clever precautions by a Gloucester senior citizen has saved her from what could have been a disastrous outcome.
On the night of Monday July 10, Celia Draper got up to let her dog, Mindy out to relieve itself when she fell on the concrete of her home's back decking.
The severity of the fall resulted in Celia sustaining several cracked ribs and a collapsed lung.
Unable to lift herself from the ground, Celia was fortunate to have her personal alarm on her, allowing her to contact a monitored call centre to inform them of the incident.
The call centre operator immediately organised an ambulance and notified Celia's emergency contact to advise them of what had happened.
The personal alarm Celia had chosen included a key safe fitted to the front of her home from which paramedics were able to access a spare key to enter the home and transport Celia to hospital.
The time from when Celia activated her personal alarm to the ambulance arriving was under 10 minutes.
She was taken first to Gloucester Hospital then on to Manning Base Hospital in Taree where she was placed in the intensive care unit. The whole ordeal was minimised due to her precautions, without which a drastically more severe outcome may have resulted.
"This is the second alarm I've had, I've changed it quite recently, they're very helpful," Celia said.
"I was very well looked after here and in Taree, they were brilliant."
Celia spent about two weeks in hospital before being released just in time to celebrate her 80th birthday.
Personal medical alarms come in either watch or pendant form and provide a level of independence and surety in the event of a medical emergency for elderly people living alone.
Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group staff member and Celia's case worker, Laura Fraser believes the personal alarms are a worthwhile acquisition, and provide a level of insurance for anyone living alone.
"What I always say to people is the best case scenario is you never have to use it, but for that one time that is an emergency and you do need it, then it's invaluable," Laura said.
