Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester woman saved by personal medical alarm after falling

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celia Draper with her dog, Mindy is recovering since her potentially fatal fall. Photo Rick Kernick.
Celia Draper with her dog, Mindy is recovering since her potentially fatal fall. Photo Rick Kernick.

Some quick thinking and clever precautions by a Gloucester senior citizen has saved her from what could have been a disastrous outcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.