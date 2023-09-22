"Horse sense is the thing a horse has which keeps it from betting on people."
The quote is from legendary vaudeville star, W C Fields, but beyond its immediate comedic delivery lays a broader wisdom with horses being used to assist people develop self-confidence, realise potential and in specialised applications, recover from trauma.
Kings Creek Retreat at Krambach recently held a facilitator training workshop based on equine assisted learning principles, a method designed to teach communication skills and body language awareness using personality profiling.
Developed by Gold Coast educator Sue Spence, her Horses Helping Humans (HHH) program introduced students to techniques for mental focusing, lowering anger and anxiety, and developing communication skills.
Owners of Kings Creek Retreat, Carla and Spud Hickman are advocates of the program, with Carla receiving her HHH accreditation earlier this year.
As a lifelong horse rider herself, she brings an innate understanding of the animals that easily translates to the HHH system.
"Horses will respond to you, but they can also mirror you as well, so you can learn so much about yourself through the body language and the way of horses, and this is the fundamental essence of this whole program," Carla said.
The facilitator training event drew 22 students from as far afield as Kalgoorlie, Far North Queensland, Victoria and South Australia.
Over two days, trainees learned how conditioned responses to stress and trauma exhibit through body language and affect communication and relationship dynamics.
The course seeks to train facilitators to work in conjunction with community support agencies, social workers, NDIS, youth justice and family services.
For Carla, the returns on working with horses go beyond her and her husband's business venture, with the power these interactions can have upon people's lives providing rewards far exceeding any monetary returns.
"It's really quite moving and incredible what these people get out of this interactive experience and how much they learn. They have these epiphanies - they're like 'oh my god, I didn't realise I was so introverted or shut down'," Carla said.
"Horses just have a way of getting through to people."
